A domainhack is an unconventional domain name that combines domain levels, especially the Top-Level Domain (TLD), to spell out the full "name" or title of the domain. Domainhacks offer the ability to produce extremely short domain names.
This makes them potentially valuable as redirectors, pastebins, base domains from which to delegate subdomains and URL shortening services. Popular examples are blo.gs, del.icio.us, instagr.am, dub.ai, canv.as.
Domainhack.me is based on Google's AngularJS and was created by Jan Brennenstuhl (@jbspeakr), software engineer, web developer and open data activist from Berlin.